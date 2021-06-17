Dem Chicago Alderman: Democrats Seem ‘Enamored with the Mentality of Being Enablers to Criminality’ – City ‘Under Siege’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez (D) said that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) policies have “put the entire city under siege” and that “the Democratic Party on so many levels seems to be enamored with the mentality of being enablers to criminality.”

Lopez said, “The only thing that is equitable about what the mayor’s policies have been is to put the entire city under siege and to spread fear and violence into every neighborhood, so much so that it’s now commonplace and doesn’t even raise an eye nationally.”

He added that history has proven his criticisms of the mayor on crime correct, such as the lack of preparation for riots last year, “and even some of my fellow Democrats privately will concede that they wish that we did more to make our neighborhoods safe again. The problem is that the Democratic Party on so many levels seems to be enamored with the mentality of being enablers to criminality. And I am proof that you don’t have to cozy up to criminals to get re-elected. You don’t have to play identity politics. Sometimes voters just want the truth.”

