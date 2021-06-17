Ocasio-Cortez: ‘Progressives Do Want to Bring Down the Military Budget’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) stated that progressives are “pacing ourselves right now” because they “want to bring down the military budget” and want things like a $15 minimum wage, and expanding Medicare.

Ocasio-Cortez said, “[W]e’ve got appropriations season coming up, funding and critical agencies that progressives want deep reform in. We’ve got the defense budget coming up. We’ve got DHS coming up. We’ve got a lot of these different big bills, that have — from agencies where there have been lots of concerns. And so, I think we’re pacing ourselves right now. Because progressives do want to bring down the military budget. We want a $15 minimum wage. We want to make sure that we expand Medicare and that we lower — at bare minimum lower the age. I would like Medicare for all.”

