Clyburn: We Are ‘Trying’ to Punish Trump for His Crimes with 1/6 Commission

Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said Friday on ABC’s “The View” that Democrats were “trying” to punish former President Donald Trump for alleged crimes with a commission to investigate the Capitol riot.

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Congressman, we’re just beginning to find out how Trump may have tried to undermine our democracy as president. There are allegations that his Justice Department subpoenaed phone records of House Democrats investigating his potential ties with Russia. Then emails were released showing how he pressured the Justice Department to challenge the 2020 election results based on his voter fraud lies which one DOJ official called pure insanity. Where’s the accountability here, sir? Shouldn’t he face consequences? I mean, is anything ever going to happen to this guy to punish him for his misdeeds and crimes?”

Clyburn said, “I certainly hope so. That’s what we’re trying to do with this committee. Over the last several days with Nancy Pelosi, our speaker, is pursuing various ways of dealing with the 6th of January. Not just what happened on that day, but what led up to it. I think she’s going to appoint a committee that would get to the bottom of this and let things go wherever they may go. I think they’ll go straight to the source because I believe that the 45th president of the United States made some gross errors in judgment, if not committed very criminal events.”

