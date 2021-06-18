CNN’s Acosta: ‘You Have to Wonder’ if Trump Rallies This Summer Will Lead to Riots Like 1/6

CNN correspondent Jim Acosta said Friday on “The Situation Room” that if former President Donald Trump does political rallies this summer, “you have to wonder” if there will be riots like January 6 at the U.S. Capitol.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “How incredible is it to see some of these Republicans actually going along with all these conspiracies?”

Acosta said, “They’re living in a different world. They’re in the Q-niverse, I guess you could call it. It’s important to note at the beginning of January 6, some of these same Republicans were blaming it on Antifa. Now they’re blaming it on members of the FBI. You have to wonder who’s next?”

Referencing a video of the Capitol riot, Acosta said, “This is disturbing, Wolf. Donald Trump is going to get back out on the campaign trail, stoking these same kinds of passions we saw on January 6. You have to wonder whether or not it’s going to lead to scenes like this.”

He continued, “Remember what happened on January 6th? He gave this speech. He riled up this crowd and sent them off to the Capitol. These folks who are wondering who stormed the Capitol on January 6 can just look in the mirror. It is these folks in these videos who have been identified by law enforcement. It’s clear as day.”

On former Vice President Mike Pence getting yelled at during his speech to the Faith & Freedom Coalition Summit, Acosta added, “This is the same type of hostility we see out on the campaign trail directed at us, directed at his opponents. If Donald Trump gets back out on the campaign trail as he is expected to do this summer, we should expect this same kind of behavior.”

