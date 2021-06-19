Brooks: ‘Dubious’ Biden-Putin Summit Accomplished Anything

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks said he’s “dubious” that President Joe Biden’s summit with Vladimir Putin actually accomplished anything to send a message that there are lines Russia can’t cross.

Brooks stated that Biden’s approach was, “let’s at least get the ground rules of a relationship, and maybe we’ll be able to say, OK, we really will not tolerate cyberattacks on this, this, and this, and get some gray rules set in there, so he gets some constraints on what is bound to be a dysfunctional relationship. I don’t think he gave away anything. I mean, giving Putin a global audience is not a big gift. He has a global audience. But at least trying to establish some set of modus operandi, don’t cross this line, if he could do that, that would be useful. We’ll see if anything was accomplished with that. I’m sort of a little dubious, I guess.”

