Clyburn: Parts of Manchin’s Voting Proposal ‘Need to Be Worked On’

On Saturday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Velshi,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said that while there are many good things in Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) voting proposal, “there are some things that need to be worked on, and they will benefit if we sit around the table and maybe we can show Manchin that maybe he ought to tweak this a little bit and tweak the other thing a little bit.”

Clyburn said, “I applaud Stacey Abrams for giving credit to what Manchin has done. I join her in that. But that opens up the communication, that starts the discussion. Because there are some things about the Manchin proposal, though there are a lot of good things, but there are some things that need to be worked on, and they will benefit if we sit around the table and maybe we can show Manchin that maybe he ought to tweak this a little bit and tweak the other thing a little bit.”

