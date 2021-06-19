Maxine Waters: ‘I’m Told’ Organizing for January 6 Riot Took Place in the Trump Campaign

Saturday, during an appearance on CNN, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) suggested the Trump campaign played a role in the January 6 Capitol Hill riot.

Waters made those remarks when asked by CNN’s Jim Acosta to react to what he called Republicans blaming the FBI.

“They can say whatever they want to say,” Waters declared. “One of the things we know is we need a commission, and they are opposing a commission to find out who all was involved. Where did the money come from to send busloads of people in? Who supported them in all of this? Where was the organizing taking place? I’m told there was organizing taking place right in the Trump campaign. And so, if they are really concerned about why our Capitol was invaded and why there was an insurrection, they would support a commission to find out. But they don’t want to know because too many of them side with them and support what they have done, and they are not going to call them to task for it.”

“It is outrageous what happened to us, that the Capitol of the United States was invaded by domestic terrorists,” she continued. “And they don’t want to live up to it and admit what took place. They call themselves patriots, but that speech that you heard me give on the floor, I challenge their patriotism. And I told them that they were not really patriots. And they’re the ones who claim to be more patriotic than anybody else. But I’m going to keep challenging them because they have joined in supporting literally the fact that not only were we invaded, there was a noose that was hanging at opening of the Capitol grounds, threatening to hang even the vice president at that time of the United States.”

