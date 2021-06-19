Noem: ‘We’d Love to Help’ Texas with Border, Working to See If We Can Make That Possible

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) stated that South Dakota would like to help the state of Texas with border security and that the state is evaluating helping out and is “working through that process to see if that’s something that we could make possible.”

Noem said, “Well, securing that border is a national security issue, and we in South Dakota are evaluating that. We’d love to help and we’re working through that process to see if that’s something that we could make possible.”

