Fauci: There’s ‘Organized Effort’ to ‘Discredit the Truth’ on January 6 and ‘Talking Point’ on Lab Leak Evidence

During an interview with The New York Times “Sway” podcast released on Monday, White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said there is an “organized effort” to attach the truth, such as “people who think that January 6 was a friendly visit to the gift shop at the Capitol.” And people “who absolutely have no idea what they’re talking about with virology are talking about furin cleavage sites,” which have been cited to argue in favor of the lab leak theory.

Fauci said, [relevant remarks begin around 22:50] “I know several of my colleagues are now reticent to talk out about anything now. This is an organized — I mean, I’m telling you things that people with greater insight than I are convinced of, that this is an organized effort to be able to essentially discredit the truth. The truth has disappeared. And, I mean, people who think that January 6 was a friendly visit to the gift shop at the Capitol. I mean, come on, it’s complete distortion of reality.”

Host Kara Swisher then asked, “So, when you’re saying it’s an organized effort to discredit the truth and especially about you, do you have proof that they’re doing that, or are you just watching it?”

Fauci responded, “No, I don’t have any proof. I don’t have any time. It just seems to me really rather strange that everyone says the same talking points. You have people who absolutely have no idea what they’re talking about with virology are talking about furin cleavage sites, like, who gave you that talking point?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett