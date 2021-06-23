Graham: Drug Cartels, Taliban, Iranian Ayatollah, Russia, Putin and China ‘Biggest Winners’ of Biden’s First Six Months

Tuesday, on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) offered an assessment of President Joe Biden’s first six months in office.

Graham gave his list of winners and losers, which he included many of America’s adversaries.

“Well, number one, the Biden-Harris administration is incompetent and foolish when it comes to managing illegal immigration,” he said. “They are literally telling people that we’ve sent to Mexico because they didn’t show up for their asylum hearing, ‘Hey, you can come back and start over again.'”

“The Biden administration supports eliminating cash bail, basically letting everybody out,” Graham continued. “Look at what has happened in New York. The cops arrest a guy on Monday morning. They’re out Monday afternoon.”

“So, all these policies are blowing up in the Biden-Harris administration’s face,” he added. “It’s six months since they’ve been in charge. Let’s name the winners in the last six months. Drug cartels in Mexico, human traffickers and coyotes in Mexico, the Taliban in Afghanistan, the Iranian ayatollah, Russia, Putin and China have all been the biggest winners of incompetent domestic and foreign policy.”

