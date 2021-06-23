Rubio: ‘I Don’t Know Why’ Harris Chose to Visit El Paso, ‘It’s Not the Epicenter of the Crisis’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) wondered why Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting the border at El Paso, when El Paso is “not the epicenter of the crisis.”

Rubio said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:10] “I don’t know why they chose El Paso. It’s not the epicenter of the crisis. It’s more closer to McAllen and areas of that nature. But I will say that, irrespective, I think what they’re going to see is what they created. Now, that migratory pressure has always been there, and I don’t care what anybody tells you, I don’t care what rhetoric you hear, I know people who have relatives in Central America and the message they got in November of last year and in January when Joe Biden was sworn in was, there’s a new administration, they’re going to do everything on immigration the opposite of Trump, there will be no wall. Some of the first actions they took were on immigration in terms of deferring the deportation of people who may have been in jail, also, the new asylum processes, getting rid of stay in Mexico policies. All of this sends a message and that is, things have changed, it’s going to be easier to get in and the trafficking networks took advantage of it.”

