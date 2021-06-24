Swalwell: McCarthy Too Much of a ‘Weasel’ to Appear Before 1/6 Committee

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was too much of a weasel to appear before the January 6 Select Committee, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced earlier in the day.

Referencing D.C. Metro Police Officer Michael Fanone seeking a meeting with McCarthy, Swalwell said, “He thinks it would be easier to meet with him than the 21 individual meetings he would have to take with the people who voted against giving police a gold medal. He thought McCarthy is the leader of the party. If he could convey to him what happened that day, maybe McCarthy could talk every member into supporting a gold medal to honor those officers. This is not about politics. Officer Fanone and so many others put their lives in front of ours so Kevin McCarthy could go to a secure, safe location. We owe it to them to look them in the eye and give them our thanks.”

Anchor Nicolle Wallace asked, “What do you think Kevin McCarthy will do if subpoenaed by the select committee?”

Swalwell said, “Be a weasel. That’s what he always does. We considered this during impeachment. We learned that McCarthy had a sense of what Donald Trump’s state of mind was on Jan. 6 when he was complaining that McCarthy didn’t do enough to defend him. When McCarthy wanted Trump to call off the mob, but he wasn’t waving his hands, saying I’m going to come in and help you understand. He flipped from what he said in the days after condemning Donald Trump to going down to hanging out with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago. So yeah, he’s going to be a weasel. And so it’s important to really find out from other witnesses around him who may be more forthcoming exactly what Kevin McCarthy and Donald Trump knew.”

