Swalwell: Republican Party ‘Is Rolling With the Cop Killers and Not Standing with the Cops’

Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that the Republican Party was “rolling with the cop killers” instead of standing with the Capitol Police by not backing a bipartisan investigation into the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill.

Referencing the select committee House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announcement earlier, anchor Nicolle Wallace asked, “Joining our conversation, Congressman Eric Swalwell, Democrat from California. He served as an impeachment manager for the second impeachment trial of the ex-president. Congressman, first your reaction to Speaker Pelosi’s announcement today, good idea?”

Swalwell said, “Yes, Nicolle. It’s not what we wanted. We wanted an independent, bipartisan commission, but it’s what we need to do when Republican senators are not willing to really show unity as an antidote to what happened on the sixth.”

He continued, “So we’re going to find out who financed all of this outreach to the insurrectionists who showed up? What was Donald Trump doing as he learned this was happening? Why wasn’t the Guard there? We’ll find out all of that now. Again it didn’t have to be this way. But right now, you see a Republican Party that is rolling with the cop killers and not standing with the cops. So it will be incumbent on this committee to find out what happened.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN