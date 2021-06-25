Dem Rep. Green: CRT ‘Just About Telling the Truth’ and History ‘That We Don’t Teach in our Schools’

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” Rep. Al Green (D-TX) said that Critical Race Theory “is just about telling the truth about how there is still systemic racism in this country today and that we have to deal with it and how it impacts the lives of people.”

Green stated, “Critical Race is about the side of history that we’ve not made known to the public, that we don’t teach in our schools. Slaves were not happy people. We should not in any way glamorize slavery. We shouldn’t sanitize it. We have to tell the truth about what happened in 1619 and thereafter. That’s what it’s all about. It’s the rest of the story and it’s all about history. And history can be very unpleasant. I don’t enjoy knowing that some of my ancestors in Africa sold people into slavery, but they did it. And they will live in infamy for it. But it’s the truth. So, the truth can set you free, but it can only set you free if you allow it to. You have to be willing to accept the truth, and Critical Race is just about telling the truth about how there is still systemic racism in this country today and that we have to deal with it and how it impacts the lives of people.”

