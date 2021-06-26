GOP Rep. Carl Calls on Biden to Take Mental Cognitive Test — ‘Biden Is Not Running His Office up Here’

Representative Jerry Carl (R-AL) argues there are reasons to be skeptical about President Joe Biden’s mental state. He and his colleague Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), a former White House physician, believe that is cause for concern.

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5, Carl said he and Jackson believed it would be appropriate for Biden to take a mental cognitive test, given the “decay” they believed Biden has experienced since coming into office.

“[Ronny Jackon] was the physician for three different presidents, so he is pretty knowledgable,” Carl explained. “I was talking to him, and we were just looking at the decay of Biden in office and what’s going on with Biden. And the only way the American people can find out what is going on — because Biden is not running his office up here. He’s got all the lobbyists and bureaucrats up here running it and putting these deals together for him. We want him to take a simple cognitive test. You know, I’ve got my staff checking to see if I can take one. If I can judge him by his, I’ll let people judge me by mine. I think that’s fair. There’s a huge decline going on with him right now.”

Carl said he did not want Biden to make an exit from office, adding that his policies were a good sales pitch for the GOP.

“I hope we keep Biden in office,” he added. “I want Biden to stay in office. He’s one of the best things to happen to the Republican Party in a long time. He’s our best salesman.”

