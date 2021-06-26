GOP Rep. Jason Smith: Democrats Who Negotiated Infrastructure Deal ‘Should Feel So Double-Crossed by President Biden’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Jason Smith (R-MO) stated that Democrats who were part of bipartisan infrastructure negotiations “should feel so double-crossed by President Biden that that’s going to be difficult for him to push through his progressive wish list items in the United States Senate.”

Smith said, “I’ll tell you, the Republican senators [that have] been negotiating for some time, they have to be betrayed. And I’ll tell you, it’s going to be extremely hard for Joe Biden to pass that reconciliation package. Because even those five Democrats that were helping negotiate the infrastructure package, they should feel so double-crossed by President Biden that that’s going to be difficult for him to push through his progressive wish list items in the United States Senate.”

