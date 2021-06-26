Kemp: DOJ Should Focus on Border, Violent Crime ‘Instead of Weaponizing the Department’ Against Secure Elections

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) reacted to the Department of Justice’s lawsuit against Georgia over its election law and said that the DOJ should have gone to the southern border or Atlanta to help tackle crime “instead of weaponizing the department to go after secure elections in our state and across the country.”

Kemp said, “I think there is a silver lining here. I mean, the American people need to know that the Biden administration, Stacey Abrams, and their extreme allies are weaponizing the Department of Justice. I mean, look, I personally think the highest law enforcement agency in the land should have gone down to the border with the vice president yesterday and actually gone to a place like McAllen or gone to the city of Atlanta or other big cities to tackle violent crime and deadly shootings that are going on instead of weaponizing the department to go after secure elections in our state and across the country. They’re coming for you next.”

