McCarthy: Democrats Took Police Away, Now They Want to Take Away the Ability to Protect Yourself

During an interview released on Friday’s “Megyn Kelly Show,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reacted to Democrats responding to crime increases by pushing for more gun control by stating, “First, they take the police away from me, then they take the ability for me to protect myself away.”

McCarthy said, “I had this person talk to me the other day, and he has his own small business…and he goes, you know, it’s getting very scary now because of defunding the police. The crime is rising. And I’ve never felt that I needed to protect myself or carry a weapon because I thought the police were there. Now, they’re not. I need to get a concealed weapon. But now the Democrats are making it more difficult for me to even protect myself. First, they take the police away from me, then they take the ability for me to protect myself away.”

