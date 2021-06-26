Mo Brooks: CRT Is Marxist, Promotes Racism — ‘Teaches People to Discriminate Against Each Other Based on Their Skin Pigmentation’

Representative Mo Brooks (R-AL) warns so-called Critical Race Theory, which he says already exists in the U.S. military, aims to exacerbate racial division in the country by allowing discrimination against people based solely on the pigmentation of their skin.

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio’s FM Talk 106.5, Brooks, also a candidate for U.S. Senate in Alabama, argued under Critical Race Theory that the belief that someone can make something of themselves based on merit is rejected, and it applies an emphasis on skin color instead.

“Well, unfortunately, if you saw the hearings yesterday, [Critical Race Theory] is in our military,” he said. “And what your listeners need to understand about Critical Race Theory, and I’m going to abbreviate it, summarize it somewhat is this — first, it’s Marxist. Second, it promotes racism. It teaches people to discriminate against each other based on their skin pigmentation. That is wrong. It tries to divide Americans based strictly on skin pigmentation, calling one group the oppressor class, the other group the oppressed class and recommends that the so-called oppressed class, again based strictly on skin pigmentation, not on wealth, not on job status or anything else that might be merit-based — it is strictly race-based and encourages the so-called oppressed race to rise up and do what is necessary to eliminate the oppressing race. And that is racial division of the worst kind.”

“Any time you use a broad brush like this where you condemn one group of people solely based on their skin pigmentation, and you elevate another group of people solely because of their skin pigmentation, that’s wrong because, in America, you’ve got all ethnicities, all skin pigmentations that are in all segments of life, OK? Wealthy, middle-class, poor, president of the United States, United States senators, congressmen, governors — we don’t divide ourselves based on race or ethnicity evidenced by economic activity and how well people are doing regardless of race. But Critical Race Theory punches that right in the nose. It eliminates the idea that you can achieve a lot in America if you just seize the opportunities you have with the God-given talents you’ve been blessed with.”

