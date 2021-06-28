GOP Rep. Carter: Fauci ‘More Interested’ in His PR Campaign than Fighting Coronavirus, Finding Truth of Origins

During an appearance on Monday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) called for the firing of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases head Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Carter accused Fauci of being “more concerned with remaining relevant” and his public relations than telling the truth about the coronavirus’ origins.

“Obviously, what we have got here is someone more concerned with remaining relevant than they are about telling the truth,” Carter said of Fauci. “And what he did was to actually lie to the Energy and Commerce Committee. And he told them he did not know where this order came from when he did know. And he knew all along. We find that out now. And of course, we don’t need someone who is more interested in remaining relevant and more interested in their own PR campaign leading this fight against the … virus and against the pandemic. We need someone who is going to be studying the origin of this and investigating this that truly is more concerned with the truth and not with their own PR campaign like Anthony Fauci is. And that’s why we need to get rid of him. He needs to be fired.”

