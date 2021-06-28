Gore to Trump: ‘Acknowledge Reality’ You Lost, ‘Stop Hurting this Country’

Former Vice President Al Gore said on Saturday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that former President Donald Trump is hurting the country by not acknowledging the reality that he lost the 2020 presidential election.

Gore said, “The refusal of the former president to acknowledge that he lost, by 7 million votes, it wasn’t close, for God’s sake, and apparently a majority of his party is still so enthralled to him that they still believe that the American people did not make the judgment that they clearly made, this is very damaging to our democracy. I’m hoping that this craziness will fade over time, but we keep getting this nonsense, like this foolish exercise to bring in some Cyber Ninja group in Arizona to look for bamboo in the ballots there. It’s absolutely nuts. We hear about AI, standing for artificial intelligence. They’re putting another kind of AI out, artificial insanity. They’re putting out messages that create an alternate reality. People get into these echo chambers on the internet, and it’s all they hear, and they begin to believe, and they begin to believe the alternate reality. We have got to follow the rule of reason, and honor American democracy, and acknowledge the will of the American people. They spoke loudly and clearly.”

Anchor Pamela Brown said, “It’s interesting, you point out, Donald Trump, the former president, who has been the leader of this movement. He is the one that started it. The 2020 election was 235 days ago, and Trump continues to complain about his loss. what is your message to him?”

Gore said, “Well, I’m not sure that whatever I say to him would have any impact whatsoever, but just on the off chance that it would, I would say, please, do the right thing. Acknowledge reality. Stop hurting this country. Stop undermining democracy. Honor the great and honorable traditions of the United States of America. This cannot go on, the way it is.”

