Ron Johnson: Harris Border Trip Meant to Keep Media from Reporting Severity of Crisis

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said Vice President Kamala Harris visited part of the United States-Mexico border last week to deter the media from reporting on the severity of the crisis.

Johnson, echoing Rep. Henry Cuellar’s (D-TX) remarks that Harris would not get a “true picture” by visiting El Paso, TX, said Harris was taken to a point in the border where “she wouldn’t see the crisis.”

“They took her to a point in the where she wouldn’t see the crisis and so the press wouldn’t report on the crisis,” Johnson advised. “And, of course, that’s what’s been going on.”

The senator from Wisconsin accused Democrats of being “good” and “efficient” at dispersing illegal immigrants across the United States.

“I offered an amendment to force the administration to actually build the 250 miles of wall that has been bought and paid for — about $2 billion. Every Democrat except Joe Manchin voted against that amendment,” Johnson stated. “So, again, what they have gotten good at — they have gotten very efficient at processing and dispersing illegal immigrants across this country. They are taking credit for that, but they’re just fueling the crisis. They’re exacerbating the problem.”

“You just simply can’t understand what this administration is doing. We literally are apprehended 6,000 people per day. I mean, that’s a large caravan every day being processed. Some of them are being returned, others are being dispersed. This crisis is not going away. It’s just under everybody’s radar because the press isn’t covering it,” he concluded.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent