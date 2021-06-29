Scalise: ‘Perplexing’ that Pelosi Won’t Join GOP in COVID Origins Probe

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) asked why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is refusing to join Republicans on the probe into the origins of COVID-19.

Scalise described the lack of action by Pelosi to even participate in a hearing to get to the bottom of the virus’ origins as “perplexing.” He said Pelosi “keeps trying to cover up for China” by not investigating the origins.

“You would think that Speaker Pelosi would be joining with us to want to get to the bottom of how the virus started, especially when you’ve seen mountains of evidence recently come out that point even more strongly to the likelihood that it started in the Wuhan lab,” Scalise declared. “Look, we were calling over a year ago, House Republicans, calling for a hearing. We weren’t saying we knew it started there. We just saw a lot of evidence that pointed to it starting in the lab. In fact, many medical experts over a year ago were saying it may have started in the lab. And for some perplexing reason, Speaker Pelosi keeps trying to cover up for China not wanting to have a hearing and have some accountability to get answers. So, we said if they’re not going to do it we’ll do it ourselves. So, we’re having a hearing today. We’ve got a lot of medical experts — other people who have done extensive research into the origin of COVID.”

“I mean, look, this has killed over 600,000 Americans — millions worldwide,” he continued. “Why wouldn’t Speaker Pelosi have a hearing? [The name] of our committee is the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus, and yet they refuse to have a hearing on the origin of the coronavirus. So, we’re going to do it ourselves, and I think we’re going to start getting some answers.”

