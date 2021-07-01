Fmr. State Dept. Official: Info on Wuhan Lab Workers Falling Ill in 2019 ‘Was Completely High Confidence’ – Lab ‘Hiding’ Records

During a portion of an interview with CBS aired on Wednesday’s “CBS This Morning,” former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State David Feith stated that the United States government had information on lab workers at the Wuhan Institute of Virology becoming sick back in the fall of 2019 that “was completely high confidence” and stated that the lab has been hiding records.

Feith said, “The U.S. government’s information on this fact, on the lab workers being ill was completely high confidence.”

He also stated that the Wuhan Institute of Virology is “hiding lab records. They’re hiding medical records.”

