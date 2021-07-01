Manchin: ‘Shame on Us’ if Dems Walk Away from Infrastructure Deal and Make Perfect Enemy of the Good

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said that both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and a reconciliation bill need to pass, but if Democrats walk away from the bipartisan deal “and let the perfect be the enemy of the good, shame on us.”

Manchin stated, “Let me say this, if my Democrat colleagues and friends walk away from the largest infrastructure — traditional infrastructure, roads and bridges and internet services and rail services and you name it, we did it, lead pipes, getting rid of all that, if they would walk away from that and let the perfect be the enemy of the good, shame on us. And I don’t know what the heck would happen in 2022 if we can’t take a win.”

