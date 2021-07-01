Manchin: ‘When Corporate America Pushes Back, the Legislatures Will Do the Right Thing’ on Voting Laws

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) stated that “when constituents push back, when corporate America pushes back, the legislatures will do the right thing” on voting laws.

Manchin said the John Lewis Voting Rights Act is the way to ensure we have fair, open, and secure elections and that he thinks a bipartisan deal on voting legislation can be reached.

He added, “Chris, when I was secretary of state…we used to have competitions, who could get the highest percentage of turnout. We did everything we could. … Why it’s gotten to the point of this, and I think people will push back and I think when constituents push back, when corporate America pushes back, the legislatures will do the right thing or they’ll be gone.”

