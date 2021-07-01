Ted Cruz: ‘I Believe Joe Biden Is Jimmy Carter 2.0’

During an appearance on Thursday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) drew a comparison between the Carter administration of the late 1970s and the current Biden administration.

According to Cruz, there are similarities in the woes plaguing the country in each of the time periods.

“[T]here’s an analog in relatively recent history, and that’s to Jimmy Carter,” Cruz said. “And I believe Joe Biden is Jimmy Carter 2.0. We’re five months into the Biden administration. We — we already have a gas crisis, gas lines, an inflation crisis, war in the Middle East. And the same sort of ideology and incompetence that the — that characterized the Carter regime, characterizes now the Biden-Harris regime, and it took Jimmy Carter to give us Ronald Reagan.”

“I think Joe Biden is setting — setting up for this country to move dramatically back in the direction of fiscal sanity, back in the direction of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights,” he added.

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor