GOP Rep. Biggs on Border Crisis: ‘This Is a National Security Issue’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) highlighted President Joe Biden’s failures at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Biggs said the border crisis is a “national security issue” because of the plethora of unaccompanied children and others coming in, including terrorists on watch lists.

“[The Biden administration is] virtually not seeing anything. They don’t get the numbers. They are releasing people into the country — just enormous numbers — 10,000 unaccompanied children alone recently released into the country; 78,000 … unaccompanied children have come to the country this year. That’s like five times more than the highest ever. They don’t see the numbers,” Biggs emphasized. “They don’t see the impact that it has on the border, so when … Vice President Kamala Harris goes to the border and goes to El Paso, she doesn’t go to the areas along the border that are hardest hit. So, they don’t see anything except for they don’t want to bring the Trump policies back in. Now, Trump policies gave us operational control, so they’re … missing the entire picture of what’s going on on the border, in my opinion.”

“This is a national security issue,” he added. “We haven’t even talked this morning about the terrorists on known watch lists that come across the border, but it is a political liability for them as well. Right now, it is above 60%. So, as people become more and more aware — and they have to become aware because with apprehensions and getaways coming in, you are about a quarter of a million people per month over the last four months that are coming into this country. … That’s a million people.”

