GOP Rep. Mast: Hollywood, Liberal Media Have ‘No Balls’ on China

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) reacted to laudatory media coverage of China’s celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party by stating that Hollywood and the liberal media have “no balls whatsoever” on China.

Mast said, “Hollywood, the media, liberal media, no balls whatsoever. And let’s just not talk about this ambiguously, let’s think about the ‘Top Gun’ sequel, ‘Maverick.’ His bomber jacket, they had to take off a patch that had Taiwan on it. John Cena filming ‘The Fast and the Furious’…he accidentally said — made that great mistake of calling Taiwan a country. And he had to apologize endlessly in Mandarin to the Chinese over that.”

Mast continued that this would be like Hollywood placating the Russians during the Cold War.

