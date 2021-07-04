Clyburn: Trump Should Testify Before 1/6 Commission — ‘They Should Go Where Ever the Facts Lead’

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that if it came to it, former President Donald Trump should testify before the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “The new chair of the January 6 committee, Bennie Thompson, did not rule out calling former President Trump to testify. Do you think that a full investigation requires hearing from him?”

Clyburn said, “Bennie Thompson is well experienced at the state and local levels before coming to Congress. He’s headed to Homeland Security Committee for a long time.”

He added, “I think he knows that we know what happened. We know where it happened. What we don’t know is why it happed and who made it happen? He intends to get to those last two questions and do so in a bipartisan way.”

Bash said, “What do you think? Do you think former President Trump should testify?”

Clyburn said, “Oh, if it comes to that, they should go where ever the facts lead. They may be able to get what they want and need without him testifying. I would not want to see a former president testifying in such a situation like this, but if that’s what it takes in order to get to the bottom of this because this is more than one person. In this country, we are celebrating today an independence. Since 1776 this country has been in pursuit of perfection. We need to keep that pursuit going. We can’t stop it. This is a great time for us to rededicate ourselves to what we all have been looking forward for a long time liberty and justice for all.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN