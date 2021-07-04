Gov. Justice: Anti-Vaxx Republicans ‘Not Thinking Right’– They Are in a ‘Death Lottery’

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Republicans who were not getting vaccinated for coronavirus are playing “the death lottery.”

Guest anchor Martha Raddatz said, “Let’s go back to who is not getting vaccinated. Statistics show it’s poverty, race and you look at the map, it’s a lot of red states.”

Justice said, “Well, there’s some truth to that and everything. Because the red states probably have a lot of people that, you know, are very, very conservative in their thinking, and they think, ‘Well, I don’t have to do that.’ But they’re not thinking right.”

He added, “When it really boils right down to it, they’re in a lottery to themselves. You know, we have a lottery that basically says, if you’re vaccinated, we’re going to give you stuff. But you’ve got another lottery going on, and it’s the death lottery.”

Raddatz said, “Do you think those people who aren’t vaccinated, who you said are maybe more conservative, maybe don’t want anybody in their business, are really ever going to get vaccinated? What could actually put them over the edge to want it at this point?”

Justice said, “I hate to say this but what would put them over the edge is an awful lot of people die. The only way that is really going to happen is a catastrophe that none of us want. We have got to just keep on trying.”

