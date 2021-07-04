Pompeo: Critical Race Theory, ‘1619 Project’ an ‘Attempt to Divide the Country’

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday warned of the threat posed by the teaching of Critical Race Theory and the “1619 Project.”

Pompeo told New York City WABC 770 AM radio’s “The Cats Roundtable” that those teachings are “an attempt to divide the country.” He said they attack the “central understandings” of the United States’ history.

“I’m worried about some of the things that are being taught in our schools. If we teach that the founding of the United States of America was somehow flawed, it was corrupt, it was racist, that’s really dangerous,” Pompeo warned. “It strikes at the very foundations of our country. I certainly worry about that. It’s called Critical Race Theory or the ‘1619 Project.’ But in the end, they’re attacking the central understandings that we have shared together for 245 years, and it’s an attempt to divide the country. If that continues, if that is allowed to flourish and prosper, then we could lose this thing that is so special. We can’t let that happen.”

“I’m an optimist, but I do worry that if we become fractured or if we lose faith in our constitutional principles, that somewhere somehow or some adversary, like the Chinese Communist Party, will come and undermine what has made our country so special,” he added.

