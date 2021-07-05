CNN’s Navarro: ‘Hypocritical’ GOP ‘Wrapping Themselves in Flags’ While Supporting Trump

CNN political commentator Ana Navarro said Sunday on “Newsroom” that it was “hypocritical” for Republicans to both support former President Donald Trump and celebrate America.

Anchor Jim Acosta said, “After the insurrection for a brief moment, GOP leadership moved on from Trump, but now they seem ready to put him front and center for the campaign coming up in 2022. I saw this during his border visit in Texas. It was just sort of odd to see they are all still glomming onto him. What is going on?”

Navarro said, “You know, I think they have chosen to put all their steaks and all their eggs in the basket of Trump. Worship at the altar of Trump. You know, it’s so hypocritical and so unseemly and unstatesmanlike. Today I was really trying not to have my eyes roll to the back of my head as I read posts from some of these same GOP elected officials who voted against the bipartisan commission threatening our democracy. An insurrection against the peaceful transfer of power, which is such a key part of our Constitution and our government and our democracy.”

She added, “And yet here they are wrapping themselves in flags, putting up pictures of the statue of liberty and wishing everybody a happy Fourth of July. If you want to stand up for what this country stands for, stand up for democracy. And denounce what happened on Jan. 6. Don’t go to the border and even avoid a vote. I can’t think of anything more cowardly and hypocritical than what happened this week.”

