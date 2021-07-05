FNC’s Dr. Siegel: Fauci’s Rhetoric on Post-Vax Masking ‘Gets in the Way’ of Doctors Convincing People to Get Vaccinated

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Fox News Medical Contributor and Clinical Professor at NYU Grossman School of Medicine Dr. Marc Siegel said that White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci’s messaging on vaccinated people wearing masks is wrong because vaccinated people are highly protected and that Fauci’s message “gets in the way of a doctor like me trying to convince my patients to get the vaccine.”

Siegel said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:30] “When it does that, when everything messaging changes, people get afraid, and they don’t know who they can trust and there’s inconsistency. And I go with the CDC with this one, not on this flip-flop by Dr. Fauci. I think if you’ve been vaccinated, you’re protected, over 95% of the time. And even if you got a case, it would be really, really mild.”

He added that even in places with lower vaccination rates, the risk to a vaccinated person is “almost zero. So, it sends the wrong message. And it gets in the way of a doctor like me trying to convince my patients to get the vaccine.”

