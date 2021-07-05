FNC’s Hume: One Has to Wonder if ‘The Squad’ Has ‘Any Real Historical Knowledge’

During Monday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Special Report,” FNC’s Brit Hume reacted to a tweet from Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) claiming black people were not “free.”

When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom, remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) July 4, 2021

Hume said “The Squad,” which Bush associates herself, was getting outsized coverage. However, he also questioned Bush’s historical knowledge or lack thereof.

“That’s one more sign of how open this country has become and how much more opportunity is available now to minority populations than ever used to be the case,” he said. “And that may be the case anywhere else in the world. So, my view is that the people who say these things, they do a wonderful job of getting publicity for themselves. I mean, this group, ‘The Squad,’ gets coverage far beyond its influence.”

“But you know, you wonder if they — if they have any real historical knowledge,” Hume continued. “If they remember the Civil War, and what it was fought forth. They remember the civil rights movement, and its great achievements. In fact, you may have heard me say this before, Mike, but I think among the greatest achievements of the civil rights movement was the universal consensus in this country among all people against racism.”

“Being called a racist, labeled a racist is one of the worst things that can happen to you,” he added. “As because the American people simply do not approve of racism. They’re against it. And you know, that’s not true in every other country, but it’s certainly true here. These people, you know, you think they were born 10 years ago. Did they not know of these things? Did they know how — not know what it was like when we did have systemic racism even after slavery, until the civil rights movement when laws and election procedures and so forth were stacked against black people? All of that has been wiped away.”

