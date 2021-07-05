GOP Rep. Cawthorn to CNN’s Acosta: The Judicial System Failed Us on 2020 Election

In an interview which aired Sunday on “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) told network White House correspondent Jim Acosta he believes the 2020 presidential election was “stolen” and that the judicial system “failed” the American people.

Acosta asked Cawthorn at the U.S.-Mexico border recently, “What are your thoughts on associating yourself with the former president after he gave that speech on January 6 and provoked an insurrection at the capitol? Why associate yourself with him?”

“Well, I think, Jim, you and I both know that I completely disagree with that assertion,” Cawthorn replied. “The complete premise of that question is that he invoked an insurrection. I don’t believe that’s what happened whatsoever. I think he spoke at a rally. What happened on January 6 is despicable, and people should be prosecuted that broke the law. But I genuinely don’t think there was any provocation from anybody who spoke that day.”

“But he had been telling the big lie for weeks, and he continues to lie about the election,” Acosta argued. “Why continue to associate? Why not find another standard-bearer for the party? Maybe you could be a standard-bearer for the party down the road.”

“You know what, I do look forward to being the future of the Republican Party, but I will tell you, I think Donald Trump is leading the way on that,” Cawthorn stated. “And you know, I think you and I know that we have a complete disagreement.”

He asserted, “I do believe the election was stolen …”

“You still believe the election was stolen?” Acosta interrupted.

“I still believe the election was stolen,” Cawthorn reiterated.

Acosta asked, “Where is the proof of that?”

“[T]here is plenty of proof if you look through Wisconsin, if you look through a lot of the states that I personally contested,” the North Carolina congressman responded.

“It was all rejected by the courts, including Trump-appointed judges and the Supreme Court,” Acosta noted.

Cawthorn replied, “I believe the judicial system failed us.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent