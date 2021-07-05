GOP Rep. Miller-Meeks: Fauci’s Advice on Post-Vax Masking Is Messaging That ‘Slowed Down Vaccinations’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) said White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent advice for fully vaccinated people on wearing a mask is the kind of mixed messaging “that actually slowed down vaccinations” and that “if you’re vaccinated, you’re protected.”

Miller-Meeks said, “I think there are some people who are overly cautious and will wear a mask. But I think that’s one of the things that actually slowed down vaccinations was the mixed messaging about masking. We heard Dr. Fauci say earlier this year that even after everybody is vaccinated, we’ll still be wearing masks until 2022. And I think that’s the kind of messaging that was confusing and it led people to say, well, if I’m going to still wear a mask until 2022, and I can’t get back to normal, then why get vaccinated? So, the reality is, if you’re vaccinated, you should be able to have some level of comfort and safety.”

She added, “The most important thing is that if you’re vaccinated, you’re protected. And I think that’s why there’s mixed messaging about the masks and that’s why it’s confusing. So, if you’re vaccinated, you should be able to go without your mask. If you’re overly, overly cautious, or if you’re overly cautious and you have risk factors, then you may want to wear a mask, but it should not be necessary to wear a mask.”

