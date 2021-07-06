Nearly 100 Shot Friday Night Through Monday Night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot, left, speaks after Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a shelter in place order to combat the spread of the Covid-19 virus, during a news conference Friday, March 20, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo
AWR Hawkins

Nearly 100 people were shot, 17 fatally, Friday night through Monday night in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 reported 98 people were shot in the time-frame of “Friday at 6 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Monday,” and 17 of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

The Chicago Sun-Times listed the number of fatalities at 19.

ABC 7 pointed out that 87 people were shot during that same period over the Independence holiday in 2020.

The violence over the long weekend follows a Thursday on which 32 people were shot. Thursday’s wounded included a one-month-old girl who was shot in the head.

The violence and death has surged to such levels that Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown plans to speak at a press conference and take questions Tuesday afternoon.

On July 5, 2021, Brown tweeted: “Our officers continue to work tirelessly to keep our city safe. As of today, Chicago Police Department has recovered over 6,100 guns: a 26% increase from the same period last year. I commend our officers for their continued hard work during these challenging times for law enforcement.”

The Sun-Times observed there were over 1,892 shootings in Chicago January 1, 2021, through June 28, 2021, a 12 percent increase over the same time frame last year.

Over 330 people were killed in Chicago during the first six months of 2021.

