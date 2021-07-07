Cotton: Air Force Prof. Who Says She Teaches CRT Should Start Looking for a New Job Since Austin Says Military Doesn’t Teach It

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) reacted to an op-ed by Air Force Academy Political Science Professor Lynne Chandler García arguing in favor of teaching critical race theory and saying that she teaches CRT by stating that since Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said the military doesn’t teach CRT, “Ms. García probably should start looking for a different place of employment, in my opinion.”

Cotton said, “[S]he has no business teaching the Constitution or political science to cadets at the Air Force. Secretary Austin has testified at least twice that our military does not teach, instruct, condone critical race theory. So, Ms. García probably should start looking for a different place of employment, in my opinion.”

He added that it shouldn’t require an op-ed to have oversight of what’s being taught to cadets.

