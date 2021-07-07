Eric Adams: We Need to ‘Stop Believing That We Should Have the Right Tweets’ – ‘We Should Have the Right Safe Streets’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” Eric Adams, the apparent Democratic nominee in New York City’s Mayoral race, said that public safety is crucial to prosperity and “if black lives really matter, then it means that we won’t have senseless gang violence in New York, Chicago, Atlanta. I say that it’s time for us to stop believing that we should have the right tweets. We should have the right safe streets.”

Adams stated that safe communities are “the prerequisite to prosperity.”

Adams also responded to a tweet by Toure criticizing him by saying, “I say that when he gets on the subway, he does not want to be pushed to the subway tracks and he doesn’t want to be slashed. He does not want his son to be like young 10-year-old Justin, who was shot and killed in Rockaway by gun violence. I say to him and others that if black lives really matter, then it means that we won’t have senseless gang violence in New York, Chicago, Atlanta. I say that it’s time for us to stop believing that we should have the right tweets. We should have the right safe streets. And that is what I’m going to extend an olive branch to him. Not only was I a law enforcement officer, I was beaten and abused by police officers, but I went inside and I pushed for reform and change.”

