Scarborough to ‘Trumpists’: ‘America — Love It or Leave It’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough on Wednesday had a message for President Donald Trump’s supporters: “America, love it or leave it.”

Scarborough highlighted the shift from liberals hating everything about America to now “Trumpists” hating everything about the nation’s institutions that conservatives “were supposed to be protecting against the radical left.”

“[I] grew up having liberal professors, having liberal teachers, having liberals in the media, having liberals everywhere say America is in decline, it’s going to collapse,” Scarborough outlined. “You know, I remember in seventh grade, my seventh-grade teacher saying America is going the way of the Roman Empire. And I thought back on that through the years, and I said, ‘Oh, poor, poor liberal.’ Now, we wake up … 40 years later and remember ‘America — love it or leave it?’ Like, everybody I know had those bumper stickers because the left hated the FBI, the left hated the CIA, the left hated the police, the left hated the military. That’s what we all believed; we would get the radicals saying this and that. I feel like saying that to Trumpists. America, love it or leave it.”

“The FBI who fights to protect and defend us, well, Trump Republicans, they’re responsible for 1/6,” he continued. “They attacked the CIA. I could go on and on. They attack a 40-year veteran of the United States military who fought in Iraq and Afghanistan. It’s just — you name it, they hate it — all the institutions that we conservatives were supposed to be protecting against the radical left.”

