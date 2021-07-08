Dem Rep. Murphy: Republicans ‘Don’t Have Good Values or Good Ideas to Run on — Democrats Are Different’

Thursday on “CNN Newsroom,” Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) sounded off on the probe into the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Murphy, who is a member of the 1/6 Select Committee, called on her GOP colleagues to “put in a good-faith effort to get all the facts” about what happened at the Capitol. She added Republicans “don’t have good values or good ideas to run on” while “Democrats are different.”

Host Jim Sciutto asked, “Do you believe that your Republican colleagues are interested in a good faith effort to investigate what happened on January 6?”

“I certainly hope that they are interested because what happened on January 6 was a violent attack on the Capitol, and the victims were law enforcement officers, the press corp, and Republican and Democratic staffing members, not to mention the Republican vice president,” Murphy replied. “So, this was an attack on our democracy. I think they have an obligation to put in a good-faith effort to get all the facts.”

“I just wonder — has your patience run out?” Sciutto later asked. “Do you believe that President Biden should say, ‘Listen, I tried, but now we’re going to go it alone?”

“I think that our country is at a very pivotal moment where there is great division within this country. And in order for us … to show the world that democracy still works, we should … within the rules that exist, use all of the tools that we have at hand in order to get something done,” Murphy stated. “I really have some concerns about changing our system. We can’t play by their rules, and that’s what the Republicans have done in the past, is that they’ve changed the system because they don’t have good values or good ideas to run on.”

“Democrats are different. And I think that if we take our case to the American people, we’ll be able to make progress on the issues that matter so much,” she concluded.

