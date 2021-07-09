Cotton: Lefty Groups Urging Biden ‘To Look the Other Way’ on China’s Genocide for Climate, It ‘Sounds Like Chinese Propaganda’ 

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said that a letter from left-wing groups urging President Joe Biden to make cooperating with China on climate a priority over taking a hard line on other issues “sounds like Chinese propaganda,” and slammed those “willing to look the other way” on China’s genocide against its own people in the hope China will cut emissions.

Cotton said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:30] “That letter sounds like Chinese propaganda, Dana. The Chinese even have a word for this…it translates loosely [to] ‘white liberal,’ people who are only concerned about things like immigration and the environment and who are willing to sacrifice American jobs and America’s prosperity, willing to look the other way [on] genocide against China’s own people, all for some hope that China might one day reduce its emissions from its factories. We need to crack down on China. They unleashed a pandemic on the world. They’ve been cheating America’s workers for decades. It’s time to lower the boom on the Chinese Communist Party, not to look the other way in hopes of climate change promises that are never going to come to pass.”

