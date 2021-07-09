Dem Chicago Alderman: ‘Many Democratic Leaders’ ‘Trying to Run Out the Clock’ on Crime

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez (D) said that “many Democratic leaders,” like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx are “just trying to run out the clock” on issues of crime and violence.

Lopez said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:00] “I think that, right now, many Democratic leaders, particularly Lori Lightfoot and Kim Foxx are just trying to run out the clock. As you’ve said, we’ve known summer was coming, they said that they had a strategy, discussions in place since January of this year. But yet, as soon as summer arrives, as soon as Memorial Day happened, they’ve dropped the ball and they’ve been dropping the ball every weekend as we’ve seen violence rise and ratchet up weekend over weekend over weekend. There’s no light at the end of the tunnel as long as these individuals are in charge.”

