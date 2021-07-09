GOP Rep. Jackson: Biden Admin Doesn’t Have the Right to Force Americans to Get Vaccinated

Friday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) reacted to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra defending the White House’s door-to-door vaccination effort to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Jackson argued the President Joe Biden administration “does not have the right” to tell Americans that they have to get vaccinated, adding it is “none of their business” to know who has been vaccinated and who has not, despite Becerra saying otherwise.

“It’s not the goal of the government, it’s not the job of the government, it shouldn’t be the goal of the government to mandate whether or not we get this vaccine,” Jackson declared. “Let’s not lose track of the big picture here. Let me just start by saying I got the vaccine. I looked at my own personal situation [and] decided my risk-benefit, and I got the vaccine.”

“It should be a personal choice for every single American,” he continued. “Let’s not lose sight of the fact that … this is still an experimental vaccine being used under emergency-use authorization. The federal government does not have the right to tell Americans that they have to get this vaccine, and it’s none of their business who has had it and who hasn’t had it. This is just another government overreach. This fits right in the narrative that the Democrats do everything else with the socialist, Marxist, communist way that they want to control your lives, and I’m absolutely opposed to that.”

