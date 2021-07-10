Brooks: NYC Mayor’s Race Shows ‘Real Life Is Not Twitter’ and America’s ‘Not as Safe as the Upper West Side’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that the message from New York City’s mayoral primaries is that “America and even the Democratic Party is not the Upper West Side. … It’s not as safe as the Upper West Side, and so they’re dealing with crime.”

Brooks said, “I mean, the most vocal part of the Democratic Party is the college-educated younger people, who are more left-wing than the party. And if you go on my Twitter feed with all my progressive friends, there’s not many pro-Biden people on my Twitter feed. They’re all further left. And so, the Democratic Party has to remember that, basically, America and even the Democratic Party is not the Upper West Side. It’s not SoHo. It’s not the West Village. It’s Canarsie. It’s Bed-Stuy. It’s Sunnyside in Queens. It’s the South Bronx. And those are places where, A. They’re actually sending their kids to public schools, so they actually care quite a lot. B. It’s not as safe as the Upper West Side, and so they’re dealing with crime. And so, the party has to remember that real life is not Twitter. Real life is not even the activist base. That’s something all parties have to remember. And this election is a reminder of that.”

