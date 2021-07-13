Fauci: ‘No Doubt’ Unvaccinated Children Greater than Two Years Old Should Wear Masks

Tuesday, during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci said that children as young as “greater than two years old” should wear masks if they are unvaccinated.

Fauci added that later this year, once data was available on vaccinations on those under the age of 12, the Food and Drug Administration could green-light the vaccines for those of that age.

“Well, a couple of questions and the answers are, the children who are not able to get vaccinated because of their age should follow — their parents should follow with them the guidelines of the CDC, that unvaccinated children of the certain age, greater than two years old, should be wearing masks,” he said. “No doubt about that. That’s the way to protect them from getting infected because if they do, they can then spread the infection to someone else.”

“So the CDC guidelines for unvaccinated people, including children, are not changed at all,” Fauci continued. “We are currently doing, we being the federal government together in collaboration with the pharmaceutical companies, age de-escalation studies, namely looking at the safety and the immunogenicity of vaccines in children from 12 to nine years old, then from nine to six, then from six to two years old and then ultimately from six months to two-years old. Those data will likely be available by the end of the year, and then it up to the FDA to decide when they will make a recommendation that, in fact, this could be done in the sense of vaccinating children of that age.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor