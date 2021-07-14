ABC’s Hostin: DeSantis COVID Campaign Merchandise Is ‘Despicable,’ ‘Disgusting’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that it is “despicable” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) is selling merchandise featuring the slogan “Don’t Fauci My Florida,” in reference to the coronavirus restrictions endorsed by Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Referencing singer Olivia Rodrigo White House visit to push vaccines, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Sunny, do you think influencers and teen celebs are the best messengers here to pass the information to young people?”

Instead of addressing her co-host Ana Navarro’s comments about DeSantis merchandise, Hostin said, “Honestly, Whoopi, I’m still so floored at ‘Don’t Fauci my Florida.’ COVID, as you know, hit our family particularly hard with the death of both of my husband’s parents. I cannot believe that you would have the governor of Florida encouraging people not to get vaccinated. That is despicable. It’s disgusting.”

On Rodrigo, Hostin added, “But I will say this, you know when you look at the numbers for teens, you have only 37.1% of 16 to 17-year-olds having been vaccinated. Only 24.9% of 12 to 15-year-olds have been vaccinated. 18 to 24, only 41.6% have been fully vaccinated. So the message has to get out, and whoever is the right messenger, let’s do it.”

