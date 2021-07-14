Mark Levin: Liz Cheney, Romney ‘Like Out of the 1950s Republican Party’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” conservative talker Mark Levin talked about the trend he highlights in his book, “American Marxism,” and how Democrat politicians and the media aid it.

Levin noted how some Republicans were unwilling to recognize the trend.

Partial transcript as follows:

HEGSETH: Joining us now is the great one, Mark Levin. He’s the host of “Life, Liberty and Levin” on this network and author of the fantastic smash new book, American Marxism out today. You can get it today. And you should, if they still have them, because I know he’s had mountains of pre-orders. Mark, congratulations on the book. We’re going to get to that in a moment, because it’s more than a book. It’s a movement. And you’ve talked about that.

But first, when you hear that clip, from Capitol Hill, to COVID, to climate with friends like this considering what we’re up against, no wonder we’re on the verge of American Marxism.

LEVIN: There’s no question about. We, the people are going to have to take action ourselves. We cannot rely on the Liz Cheney’s, the Romney’s or the others of the world. They’re like out of the 1950s Republican Party, they don’t understand what’s swirling around our country today.

Joe Biden and his party are playing for keeps. They’re trying to destroy our voting system. Have you noticed, Pete, that they never show us all these voters who have been denied the right to vote, or all these lawsuits brought under the Voting Rights Act of 1965, where you have a cause of action, if somebody has prevented you from voting because of your race or sex, or what have you?

Have you noticed all the cameras from CNN and NBC and ABC, in these communities showing us all the people who have been denied the right to vote? This is a big lie, and the Democrats work on big lies all the time. The fact of the matter is, we want as many people to vote as possible. If you’re allowed to vote. The rule isn’t everybody votes, anybody votes, whenever they want to vote wherever they vote. That’s not the rule. that’s never been a rule. That’s chaos. That’s anarchy. That’s California.

We don’t want to Californianize the rest of the country. The Democrat Party is about the Democrat Party, not the country. everything they’re doing now is about empowering the Democrat Party. They want to destroy the court system. They want to pack the Senate; they want to pack the Supreme Court. They want to eliminate the filibuster rule. The borders are wide open to help the Democrat Party down the road with votes. That’s their intention.

That’s what they’re about, party before country. And you know what else Pete, have you noticed that Psaki and Biden and the other Democrats never talked about what’s in their bills, what’s in their bills, they want 16 and 17 year-old to register to vote. They want people to be able to vote in any precinct in the state, not the precinct they’re in. They want no signature match. They didn’t want any voting ID until about two weeks ago, when they realized that even their base believes in voter ID. I could go on and on. This is not the For the People Act, this is the Corrupt Act.

HEGSETH: Of course, we know they want to pass it, so that later on we can find out what’s in it. And of course, in the meantime, they are characterizing it as the most critical threat to our democracy, which they always mischaracterize since the civil war, Mark. Now you write about history, you understand the constitution with these kinds of characterizations, did they really believe it? Or is this just how they go along getting what they want?

LEVIN: These are demagogues, these are propagandists, they all say exactly the same thing. And they say it with passion. And they say it with emotion. Regardless, they are liars. This is isn’t For the People Act. This is for the Democrat Party act. You know, critical race theory says, view everything through race, view everything through the eyes of control of the Democrat Party. It has that in common with a lot of these autocratic parties all over the world.

Party for – look what’s going on in Cuba. It’s about the party keeping control. In North Korea, he doesn’t care about the people of the country, it’s the party. It’s the Communist Party. Xi, it’s empowering the Communist Party. Venezuela, empowering the Communist Party, the Democrat Party, whether it likes it or not, has a lot in common with this mindset. It’s all about the Democrat Party. They’re not progressives, they’re not Democratic socialists. They’re not liberals. They are in many ways are American Marxist movement.

HEGSETH: So, Mark, real quick, we’ve got about a minute. You say this book is more than a book, it is a movement. Why?

LEVIN: Well, because this book does things that haven’t done before. This book has scholarship, which I explained. It’s got a lot of substance, which I explained, it’s the longest book I’ve ever written. And at the end, it’s about activism. Why? Because as I’ve said earlier, we are not at the precipice looking into the abyss, we are in the abyss, and we need to claw our way out.

So whatever little disputations we have among us, whether you are libertarian or moderate Democrat, if you love this country, you have got to get involved from our classrooms, to our borders, to our Constitution, they are all under attack. And the Democrat Party means to change this country, and millions of us like me need to protect this country. That’s why this is a growing galvanizing movement. We need to rally around our founding principles.

HEGSETH: One of the things I love about Mark is it gives people specific things they can do once they realize we are in the abyss, as you talked about, and I’ve got to believe you never thought you would have to write a book entitled, American Marxism.

LEVIN: You’re right. It’s unbelievable.

HEGSETH: Scary. It says everything. Mark Levin, the great one, congratulations again. Book is out today. We’re honored to have him on FOX NEWS PRIMETIME. Mark, thank you so much.