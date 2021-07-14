Rubio Calls Out Twitter — ‘Hypocrites’ for Banning Trump but not Cuban Socialist Dictator

During a Wednesday appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) called out Twitter for its decision to suspend then-President Donald Trump from its platform but not Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel for recently “inciting” violence amid protests.

Rubio acknowledged that Twitter should not be “banning anybody” but pointed out the hypocrisy of allowing a “brutal” socialist dictator to incite a “civil war in Cuba” after banning American politicians and activists.

“First of all, I’m not in favor of Twitter banning anybody,” Rubio outlined. “I want to hear what people have to say so we can respond to them. I’m not in favor of it, but if they are going to do it, OK, if they are going to take the President of the United States and say we’re … suspending you forever, if they’re going to go after American politicians and block their tweets, censor their tweets and even deny them access to these platforms, then you have to do it to a brutal dictator who is on Twitter, along with other members of the regime, basically inciting people to take to the streets and attack and maim and hurt and kill their fellow countrymen.”

“That’s inciting civil war in Cuba, and they’ve done nothing,” he continued. “Do you know why they’ve done nothing? Because they’re hypocrites — because they’re hypocrites. If that was a right-wing strong man doing that, they would probably ban their account.”

Rubio, who has been outspoken against the “Marxist Socialist” regime, shared the same sentiment on Twitter.

I am not in favor of @twitter blocking anybody But if @twitter.gov is going to block American politicians, activists & even a U.S. President they should also block Marxist Socialist dictators who incite street violence #SOSCuba #PatriaYVida https://t.co/DPIhKHplvL — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 13, 2021

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent